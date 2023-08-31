DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stake Lifted by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,505 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify makes up 8.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of DoubleVerify worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after buying an additional 1,543,900 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,287,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,675,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,238,118 shares of company stock valued at $821,118,057. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 1,496,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,473. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DV. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

