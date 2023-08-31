DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Up 5.6% in August

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 24,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,399,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 894,759 shares of company stock worth $27,648,903. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 485,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

