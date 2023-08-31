DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $145.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,542 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Fiserv worth $145,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after purchasing an additional 893,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

