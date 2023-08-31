DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,645,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 726,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.01. 1,438,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

