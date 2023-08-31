DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 550 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE COO traded down $10.87 on Thursday, reaching $369.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,869. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.28. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

