DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 221,459 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,459 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $58,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $333.39. 524,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,296. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average of $321.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

