DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,387 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $143,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $14.95 on Thursday, reaching $476.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,703. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $441.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.48.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

