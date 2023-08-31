DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Endava by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 230,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,650. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

