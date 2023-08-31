DSM Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $85,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,217,355. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.