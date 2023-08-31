Dundas Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dundas Partners LLP trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $549.28. 2,081,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.16. The company has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

