Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.96 and last traded at C$18.04. 71,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 172,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.15.

The company has a market cap of C$990.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

