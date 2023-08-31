Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Shares Down 25%

Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 52,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Eight Peaks Group Trading Down 25.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £404,736.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Eight Peaks Group

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

