Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 636,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 151,912 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.48. 3,339,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

