Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Down 0.2%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,114 ($14.04) and last traded at GBX 1,138 ($14.35). Approximately 252,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 447,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($14.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.32) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.98) to GBX 1,530 ($19.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Energean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOG

Energean Price Performance

Energean Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,091.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14,225.00 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.