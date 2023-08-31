Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Down 0.2%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,114 ($14.04) and last traded at GBX 1,138 ($14.35). Approximately 252,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 447,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($14.37).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.32) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.98) to GBX 1,530 ($19.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOG
Energean Price Performance
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.