EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 3.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

