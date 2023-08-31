EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.79.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.98. 532,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,701. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $439.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.04 and a 200 day moving average of $260.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

