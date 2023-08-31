Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Equinix Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $781.38. 545,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.99.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

