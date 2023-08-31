EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,953,000 after purchasing an additional 187,985 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 231,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,283. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

