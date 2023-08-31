Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading 6.1% Higher

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 1,062,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,177,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. On average, analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,071 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 90,652 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

