Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 533,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,161. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

NYSE FICO traded up $5.92 on Thursday, reaching $904.61. The company had a trading volume of 205,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $831.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.97. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $915.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

