Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $554.20. 3,009,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $557.75. The firm has a market cap of $526.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.00 and a 200-day moving average of $417.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

