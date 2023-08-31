Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,129,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,538,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

