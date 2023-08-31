Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $346.20

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.20 ($4.36) and traded as low as GBX 344.50 ($4.34). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.42), with a volume of 573,685 shares traded.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,521.24 and a beta of 0.78.
Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity European Trust
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
