Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

FIS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 4,047,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $94.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.