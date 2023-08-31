Financial Analysis: KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) & Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KHD Humboldt Wedag International and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 4.80% 21.43% 9.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KHD Humboldt Wedag International 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than KHD Humboldt Wedag International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KHD Humboldt Wedag International and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -28.27 Titan Machinery $2.21 billion 0.32 $101.87 million $4.91 6.32

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than KHD Humboldt Wedag International. KHD Humboldt Wedag International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Machinery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats KHD Humboldt Wedag International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment provides process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX. This segment also offers equipment for grinding, which includes crushing, grinding, and separation equipment, as well as fans; pyro processing, including preheaters, calciner systems, burners, process fans, rotary kilns, and clinker coolers; PYROREDOX, a gasification reactor for reducing emissions; PYROFLOOR, a cooler inlet; and PYROROTOR, a rotating combustion chamber. Its Plant Services segment supplies spare and wear parts; and offers various plant services, including maintenance services, such as refurbishing roller presses, technical inspections and audits, and consulting and assistance services. It also offers Rolcox, a roller press monitoring and control system; Romix-C, an automatic raw meal control system; and Scanex-IC, a kiln temperature monitoring solution. The company operates in North America, India, the Rest of Asia, China, the Middle East, the Rest of Europe, Russia, South America, Africa, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a subsidiary of AVIC International Engineering Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

