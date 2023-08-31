First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 549,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,946,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in First Merchants by 26.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 400,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

