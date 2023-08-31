First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.12. 2,138,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,131. First Solar has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 129.54 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,525. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

