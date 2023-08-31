First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.33

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $11.05. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 168,216 shares trading hands.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

