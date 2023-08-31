First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 671,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 266,093 shares.The stock last traded at $29.70 and had previously closed at $29.65.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2077 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,152,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,842,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 529,592 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

