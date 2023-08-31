First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 671,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 266,093 shares.The stock last traded at $29.70 and had previously closed at $29.65.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2077 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
