FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,504. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

