FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.03

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$196.03 and traded as high as C$205.37. FirstService shares last traded at C$203.92, with a volume of 59,508 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$203.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$196.10.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.14. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.1920761 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total transaction of C$102,560.00. In related news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total transaction of C$102,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total transaction of C$309,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

