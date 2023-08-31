Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.97

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.97 and last traded at $121.39, with a volume of 2599118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.