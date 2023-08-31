Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

BDL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

