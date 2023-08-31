Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 675,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,723. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 596,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.