Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 84,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.