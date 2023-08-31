G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Up 9.5%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

G City Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

