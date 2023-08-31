Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Globant Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $204.45. The company had a trading volume of 412,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,010. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Globant
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
