Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $204.45. The company had a trading volume of 412,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,010. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.85.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

