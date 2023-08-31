Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Globant worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.85.

Globant Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 412,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $168.61. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

