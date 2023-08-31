Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 15,787 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $153,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,017. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

