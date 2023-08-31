Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 9,196 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 1.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $330,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $17.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.01. 1,924,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.