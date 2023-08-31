Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of KLA worth $206,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $501.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,434. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.