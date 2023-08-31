Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $270,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $554.20. 3,009,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.67. The company has a market cap of $526.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $557.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.