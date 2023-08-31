Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,993. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.