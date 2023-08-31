Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 937,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

