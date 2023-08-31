HI Trading 25% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $559,463.74 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,061.71 or 1.00038792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00202809 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $545,397.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

