High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 279.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of High Tide stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.63. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.84 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

