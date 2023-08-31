Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 832,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Holley Trading Down 1.2 %

Holley stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 1,243,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,518. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $673.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

Institutional Trading of Holley

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,367 shares of company stock worth $22,282.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Holley by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Holley by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Holley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

