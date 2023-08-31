HP (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.97 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.29 on Thursday. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

