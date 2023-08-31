Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Stories

