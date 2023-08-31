iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Financial Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Hamilton Thorne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -51.13% -36.14% -24.36% Hamilton Thorne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iCAD and Hamilton Thorne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hamilton Thorne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iCAD presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Hamilton Thorne.

26.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Hamilton Thorne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $24.49 million 2.37 -$13.66 million ($0.49) -4.65 Hamilton Thorne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hamilton Thorne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Summary

iCAD beats Hamilton Thorne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets. The company also provides test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes products for reproductive medicine, including clinical and laboratory equipment and disposables, as well as complete installations of ART clinics; and bench top incubators, programmable freezers, loggers, alarms, cryo storage, and software systems and sensors for the safe preservation of medical and biological specimens used in ART and cell biology applications. Further, the company offers Cell-Tek Microscope Chamber, a product for controlling temperature, air flow, humidification, and air quality; laminar flow workstations, incubators, and related products; and artificial intelligence enabled CASA software, consumables, and image analysis systems for the ART and laboratory markets, as well as acts as a value-added reseller of a range of capital equipment and consumables. It sells its products and services through a direct sales force in the United States, Germany, France, Australia, Denmark, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as through distributors to fertility clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, educational institutions, and other commercial and academic research establishments in approximately 75 countries. The company is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

